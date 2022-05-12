A11 delays as lane closed for reconstruction
Northbound traffic on the A11 in Norfolk has faced delays after the road was reduced to a single lane.
The latest phase of road reconstruction works began on Monday between Attleborough and the Thickthorn roundabout, near Norwich.
Three slip roads are closed until June 2023.
Simon Amor,of Highways England, said he expected any issues to settle as work progressed and people adjusted their travel plans.
"We are pretty much rebuilding the road - it's not easy and there's never a good time to do it," he added.
The A11 is being reconstructed in both directions between the Thickthorn roundabout, near Norwich, and Spooner Row until June 2023.
