Norfolk and Norwich Festival to start with giant domino toppling
Thousands of breeze block dominoes will be toppled around a city to mark the start of a festival.
Dominoes by Station Opera House will open this year's 250th Norfolk and Norwich Festival on Friday.
More than 7,000 dominoes have been placed between Anglia Square and The Forum in Norwich, some going through the inside of homes and buildings.
Each concrete domino weighs about 17lbs (8kg). The 1.6-mile (2.5km) toppling is expected to last about 30 minutes.
Artist Julian Maynard Smith said the artwork, which has been replicated across cities of the world since 2009, grew out of an initial idea to connect boroughs of London.
He said the whole purpose of the performance was to make people look afresh at their environment.
"It's still the essential idea, to try and connect different communities and locations in places," he said.
"We're going through more of the quirkier places and trying to find a variety of spaces."
The 17-day festival dates back to 1772.
Some of the dominoes go through windows and appear to "fall off" buildings.
"Normally, people don't go into these spaces, they're not necessarily private, though we do go through private houses," Mr Maynard Smith said.
The "moving sculptures" have been installed across the city with the help of volunteers.
"It's a game, played on a city-wide scale.," he said. "It appeals to something in everyone. It's kind of a surprise to me, it resonates with people's inner child.
"The freedom it gives them for a day, to do something in private houses in public spaces, in the roads, as a big gesture which isn't just about normal tedious day-to-day things."
Daniel Brine, artistic director at the Norfolk and Norwich Festival, said the work was chosen partly because it was a spectacle that both "disrupted the city" and engaged its people.
"I think this project is really exciting, somebody is daring to play with the city," he said.
"It's almost like a kid takes over the city, builds a line of dominoes and then has the joy of knocking them down."
