Man dies in King's Lynn industrial incident, Norfolk Police confirm
A man has died following an industrial incident, Norfolk Police said.
Officers were called to a business in Maple Road, Saddlebow, near King's Lynn, shortly before 21:00 GMT on Monday, following reports of an industrial incident.
A man aged in his 40s had died and his next of kin had been informed, police said.
Officers were working with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances that led to his death.
A police cordon, which was put in place immediately following the incident, had been removed.
