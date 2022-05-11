Visitors to Norfolk tulip field raise £93,000 for hospice charity
- Published
A hospice says it is "stunned" to have received £93,392 from visitors to a tulip field.
Belmont Nurseries raised the money for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House by allowing people to visit the 28-acre field near Roydon, King's Lynn.
More than 10,000 people booked tickets to view the tulips in April and May.
Lindsey Atkin, community and corporate fundraising manager at the hospice, said she was "absolutely stunned by the total raised".
The charity said it was the biggest amount it had raised from a single event.
Last year's Tulips for Tapping event raised over £21,500 for another Norfolk hospice, based in Hillington.
Ms Atkin said: "We are absolutely stunned by the total raised and still can't quite believe it.
"It will make a huge difference after such a challenging couple of years."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk