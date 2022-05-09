Body part found on Great Yarmouth beach by fisherman
A body part has been found on a beach at a seaside resort by a fisherman.
Norfolk Police said it was called to an area near Wellington Pier in Great Yarmouth during the early hours of Wednesday.
Following a post-mortem examination and DNA tests, police said they had identified the body part as belonging to a man named as Colin Wood, aged 53.
His family had been informed and inquiries would be made to establish the circumstances leading to his death.
Police have not said what the body part was, but said they were treating his death as unexplained and had informed the coroner.
Mr Wood lived in the Great Yarmouth area, police said.
Det Ch Insp Holly Evans said: "We are keen to understand how Mr Wood came to be in the water and would like to hear from anyone who may have known him or has information which could help with our inquiries.
"He'd had limited contact with friends and family in recent months and as a result we've released a photograph of Mr Wood in the hope it could help jog someone's memory if they'd seen him."