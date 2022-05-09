Norwich City speak to Brandon Williams over Instagram posts
- Published
Norwich City said it has spoken to player Brandon Williams over claims he had been followed after a home game.
The full-back was in the team that lost 4-0 to West Ham United on Sunday.
He later posted a photo to his one million followers on Instagram of his dog with the words: "For the people that followed me, he's always awake", and a stream of laughing face emojis.
The club said it had spoken to Williams and was assured the matter was not a cause for concern in terms of safety.
The 21-year-old had also posted a photo of a raised middle finger with the caption "What a beautiful day. Easy up Norwich City", with a location marker for "Suffolk".
Both posts have since been deleted from his Instagram account.
The BBC understands Williams, who is on loan from Manchester United for the duration of the season, had not been followed home, as suggested in some reports.
A few hundred protesters had gathered outside Carrow Road after the match, the team's first home tie since they were relegated from the Premier League with a 2-0 defeat at Villa Park on 30 April.
BBC Sport's Harry De Cosemo said Norwich seemed "devoid of inspiration in front of an angry home crowd" and noted the "animosity in the air".
Matchday commentator Chris Goreham, of BBC Radio Norfolk, said it was a limp, mistake-ridden display by Norwich.
