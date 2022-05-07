Norwich Airport may not see pre-Covid numbers until 2026, boss says
The boss of a regional airport has said he hopes to see big recovery this year - but added passenger numbers may not hit pre-pandemic levels until 2026.
Norwich Airport said it aimed to have 350,000 passengers this year with flights to 18 destinations.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, it handled 500,000 a year, but that dropped to just 80,000 in 2020.
Managing director Richard Pace said "hard work and decision-making" meant the airport survived the pandemic.
The airport has now taken on 70 extra staff to help manage demand.
Mr Pace said: "It's very exciting, we had a very low point in the last couple of years and now we're welcoming our passengers back.
"It's going to take time to build the services back up, and we've planned for 2026, but if it happens quicker that's brilliant."
The rising cost of fuel has also hit the aviation industry.
Mr Pace added: "It will have an influence no doubt about it, but if airlines are adaptable to that, they'll try and mitigate where they can."
'It'll be really nice'
Joe and Jean Turner, from North Walsham in Norfolk, have headed off to Mallorca for 10 days from Norwich Airport.
"I'm really excited after the lockdown, I'm looking forward to it," Mr Turner said.
Mrs Turner said she would be "just chilling out in the warm sunshine, it'll be really nice".
She added the couple were able to go on a cruise last year but "the pandemic stopped most people from going abroad" until this year.
