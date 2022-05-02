Murder probe after man found dead at Norwich house
The death of a man at a house is being treated as murder, police have said.
The man, in his 50s, was discovered at an address in Appleyard Crescent, Norwich, at about 21:30 BST on Friday, after officers responded to concerns for the welfare of a man.
Norfolk Police said a post-mortem examination showed he died from serious head wounds.
A man, in his 60s, who was arrested in connection with the death has been released on bail.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
The force said the Appleyard Crescent address, and another in Shipfield, remain cordoned off.
