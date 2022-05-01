Group with dogs cut off by tide rescued at Wells-next-the-Sea
- Published
A group of people and their dogs have been rescued after being cut off by the incoming tide in Norfolk.
The RNLI said it sent a lifeboat to help eight people and several dogs on high sand, on the west side of Wells-next-the-Sea's harbour entrance, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.
When it arrived a few minutes later, some of the people had managed to wade to the safety of the main beach.
The crew returned three people and three dogs to the shore.
There were no reports of any injuries.
