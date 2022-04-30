Man arrested after body found at Norwich house
- Published
A man has been arrested over the "sudden death" of another man at a house, police said.
Officers found a body at an address in Appleyard Crescent, Norwich, at about 21:30 BST on Friday after responding to concerns for the welfare of a man.
A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the death, which detectives are currently treating as unexplained.
Norfolk Constabulary has not revealed what he was arrested on suspicion of.
It said the home had been cordoned off while officers worked to establish the circumstances of the death.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk