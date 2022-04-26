Great Yarmouth: First trader opens stall on controversial covered market
- Published
The first trader has opened his stall on a controversial new market and said he was "very happy" with his pitch.
Sam Nowman opened his watch and battery stall in Great Yarmouth's covered market, which cost the council £4.7m to construct.
Some former traders, who had been stallholders for generations, quit the market rather than take up a place, claiming the new stalls were too small.
The council said previously the market would be "more attractive to shoppers".
Mr Nowman said: "It's a bit early but I've had a lot of interest already, people looking around.
"I'm very happy in comparison to what I had before, which was very out-dated.
"This is nice, fresh, new and more than double the size. I'm very happy. Looking forward to the summer trade."
Keys had been given to traders and the market was expected to be fully open next month, a borough council spokeswoman said.
