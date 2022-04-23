Norfolk and Waveney's hotel care pilot for NHS patients not extended
A health care system that used a hotel to treat patients said there were no plans to repeat the pilot scheme.
Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) trialled the project at the Holiday Inn, Norwich to help free up beds.
The "care hotel", took patients who were well enough to leave hospital but required additional support.
The CCG said the temporary measure catered for 15 patients on a short-term basis for three months.
Speaking about the decision not to continue the scheme, a spokesperson for the NHS CCG, said the hotel initiative launched in February was "a short-term measure to help relieve pressures in hospitals".
"This has helped to speed up the passage of patients through our local hospitals and freed up beds for those that need more urgent medical treatment," they added.
"There are currently no plans to continue beyond this date, however the facility has received positive feedback from patients, their families and carers, and will be considered for future use if required."
The hotel scheme will end on 30 April.
The system was introduced at a time when the CCG's hospitals and care homes were under immense pressure and it was forced to declare a critical alert.
Non-NHS staff were employed to provide care at the hotel, helping patients with washing, mobility and to gain independence, before being released home.
Having all 15 patients in one setting, meant carers could easily visit each person several times a day, the CCG said previously.
