Expansion plans for 1,000-inmate HMP Wayland approved
A prison which has more than 1,000 prisoners has been given permission to expand and take up to 122 new inmates.
HMP Wayland, near Watton, in Norfolk will also have a new athletics track and an all-weather football pitch.
The scheme's approval was given at a Breckland Council planning committee meeting last week.
Conservative committee chair, Nigel Wilkin, said the new facilities would allow inmates to "get rehabilitated in their own ways".
The plans are part of Ministry of Justice project to increase the prison capacity across England and Wales, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The changes to the Category C jail would also see the construction of a new multi-faith worship and education building.
Mr Wilkin said: "I actually had a visit to the prison… when I was chairman of Breckland, and I was really surprised.
"We just think 'We lock guys away, that's it, fine, we don't have to have anything to do with them'.
"But I met some really terrific chaps, and it was unfortunate circumstances that got them there, and given the opportunity, they can turn their lives around."
