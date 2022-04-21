Ex-Nicholas Hammond Academy teacher banned after completing pupils' work
- Published
A teacher has been banned from the profession after she amended and completed pupils' work for them.
Lucinda Jones, 49, resigned from her role at Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham, Norfolk, after an IT manager identified "unusual activity", a professional conduct meeting heard.
Mrs Jones admitted fabricating assessment work and submitting grades without evidence of work.
She can apply for the ban to be reviewed in 2027.
The head of vocational education and humanities teacher also admitted providing assistance beyond permitted regulations and failing to retain work securely.
The panel heard she was investigated after the school's IT manager noticed pupils' OCR assignments had been amended and resaved on to the network by Mrs Jones.
This took place "at times where the pupils would not have been in attendance", the panel heard.
'Pupils not aware'
The meeting was told the five pupils were "not aware the assignments had been fabricated".
"When interviewed as part of the investigation, Pupil A stated that 'it is not mine, the last two bits are not mine'," the report said.
"Pupil B also stated that 'half of this I have not added' and Pupil C commented that she was upset to see that there were significant changes to some of her assignments."
In her statement, Mrs Jones said: "I fully understand what I did was wrong."
The panel found Mrs Jones' actions lacked integrity, were dishonest and fell short of the standards expected.
"Mrs Jones' actions potentially had a hugely detrimental impact on the pupils whose education journey was adversely affected," the panel said.
It granted a prohibition order with a review period of five years, which means Mrs Jones has been prohibited from teaching indefinitely but can apply for the order to be set aside from April 2027.
She has until 25 April to appeal the decision.