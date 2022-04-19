Woman charged with murder over King's Lynn stabbing
A woman has been charged with murder after a woman died from stab wounds to her abdomen.
Dace Kalkerte, 50, was found with serious injuries inside a property on Highgate, King's Lynn, Norfolk, at about 00:30 BST on Saturday, and later died in hospital.
Birute Klicneliene, 50, of Sir Lewis Street, King's Lynn, was charged by police with her murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.
A cordon remains in place at the scene.
A man in his 40s and another man in his 50s who were also arrested in connection with the death were released under investigation.
Norfolk Police said it believed the parties involved were known to each other.
