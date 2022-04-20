Elections 2022: Norwich voters poised to head to the polls
- Published
Voters in Norwich will head to the polls on 5 May to decide a third of the seats on the city council.
Thirteen of the council's 39 wards will be contested at the currently Labour-held council, with no other local elections taking place in Norfolk.
Labour cannot lose control of Norwich City Council, but the Green Party, which has 10 seats, is hoping to make gains on the council.
One of the most highly contested wards is likely to be Sewell.
The Greens won the seat from Labour in a by-election last year.
Labour currently has 26 seats and the Liberal Democrats have three.
The Conservatives do not currently have any seats on the council but are fielding candidates in all wards.
Is there an election in my area?
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- ENGLAND: What's at stake in the local council elections?
- GUIDE: How to vote in local elections
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk