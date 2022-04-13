Norfolk metal detectorists' finds could be treasure
Metal detectorists found four items which potentially could be named as treasure within six weeks.
Norfolk Coroner's Court heard a post-medieval hawking ring, an early-medieval silver ring, an early-medieval gilded brooch and a medieval pilgrim badge were found between 10 August and 17 September.
A fifth item, an early-medieval silver hooked tag, was found in January.
The coroner opened and adjourned the inquests.
The full inquests, where they could be declared as treasure, will be heard on 5 May.
Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said the items were found in Cawston and Swannington, near Norwich; Roudham near Thetford; Great Massingham near King's Lynn; and Ryston, near Downham Market.
All of them were found by metal detecting, the coroner's court in Norwich heard.
If the items are declared treasure, then they will be valued by the Portable Antiquities Scheme, then they could end up in museums and the finders and landowners would be reimbursed.
