Teen charged in connection with Norwich fatal stabbing

NORFOLK POLICE
Officers were called to Vale Green at about 19:00 GMT on 28 January when Joe Dix was stabbed

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with a fatal stabbing on a housing estate.

Police said it had been working on a "number of lines of inquiry" after Joe Dix was found stabbed at Vale Green, Norwich, on 28 January.

A Home Office post-mortem examination said the cause of death was significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

The teenager is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on 19 April.

