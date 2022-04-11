Norfolk councillors walk out in row over free school meals
Councillors have walked out of a meeting over a Conservative-led authority's decision to end free school meal vouchers over the Easter holidays.
The Labour group at Norfolk County Council wanted the issue to be debated but its motion was rejected.
Labour, Green and Liberal Democrat councillors all left the full council meeting to show their support for "families experiencing holiday hunger".
The council said people facing hardship could apply to its assistance scheme.
Opposition councillors presented a petition with 2,500 signatures at the start of the meeting.
They said 27,000 children would be left without support.
The opposition's call for a debate was rejected by Penny Carpenter, who was chairing the meeting, following advice from council officers.
Mike Smith-Clare, Labour lead for children and young people, said by walking out of the meeting, it showed "we care about those families who are experiencing incredible holiday hunger".
Labour said it would "alleviate the burden" if the voucher scheme was reinstated despite Norfolk schools being midway through the Easter break.
Brian Watkins, the leader of the Liberal Democrat group, said the issue was "as urgent as it gets".
He said: "Thousands of Norfolk families are worried sick about how to make ends meet - not just in the coming couple of weeks but in the grim months that lie ahead of us all."
The county council has introduced a Big Norfolk Holiday Fun scheme which offers activities and free lunches for eligible children.
But Jamie Osborn, from the Green Party, said that was "not suitable for a lot of children".
He said parents in his ward were having to choose between feeding themselves or their children.
Ahead of the meeting, protesters gathered outside County Hall in Norwich.
Cedar, 10, who was there, said: "Some people don't have enough money to eat and it's not going to be a happy Easter."
Norfolk County Council's decision to stop the scheme was in contrast to other authorities in the region.
Daniel Elmer, the council's Conservative deputy cabinet member for children's services, said funding for it had stopped.
He said he thought other councils would be in the "same situation come the next holiday".
Mr Elmer said a new £6.7m hardship scheme was more "targeted" and urged anyone facing hardship to contact the authority.
