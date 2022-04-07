Authority to investigate impact of second homes on coastal area
A council will investigate how the number of second homes in the area impacts local people.
North Norfolk District Council has the highest rate of second homes of any local authority in England and Wales, outside of London.
In Salthouse, 79 of the village's 157 homes is a second home or holiday let.
Liberal Democrat councillor Liz Withington said an investigation was needed as there was only a "very anecdotal" understanding of the impact.
On average, 10% of properties in the district were second homes - but in some areas that figure was higher.
In Salthouse the figure was 50.3%, in Morston it was 47.7% and in Blakeney, 43.3%, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Ms Withington said more data would help the council understand how the number of second homes was affecting the area.
She referred to holiday hotspots like Northumberland and the south west of England, each of which have taken different approaches to tackling the problems thought to be caused by second homes, such as increased house prices for local people.
Conservative councillor Dr Victoria Holliday warned against the council going into the study with a set of assumptions about second homes.
Dr Holliday, who represents the district's highly-touristic Coastal ward - covering Weybourne through to Stiffkey - said: "It feels almost pre-determined, that we're assuming house prices and affordable rental homes are integral to this."
Liberal Democrat councillor John Toye, who seconded Ms Withington's call to action, insisted the study would remain open-minded and would look at the benefits as well as the problems caused by second homes.
The committee agreed that the council should proceed with the investigation.
