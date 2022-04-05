Drag Race UK's Bimini on how Great Yarmouth shaped their career
- Published
Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash grew up in Great Yarmouth on the Norfolk coast and as a child was bullied for being different. Ten years after leaving the town they say they are so proud of how this small seaside resort has embraced drag and the way it could help other young people in the future.
After coming second on the second season of the BBC's Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Bimini has modelled at London Fashion Week, published a book and started a music career, but until January they had never performed in their home town.
Before moving to London for university at 18, Bimini, then known as Tommy, told the BBC's We Are England series they never felt they fitted in and at times experienced such levels of abuse that they felt unsafe.
They said: "I didn't particularly feel that safe growing up."
"I experienced homophobia all the time. I was called all the slurs you could think of. I think it's really sad to look back and think I stopped shining because of that."
At school the non-binary queen was bullied for their love of dance and drama, to the point they gave it up because they didn't feel like they could be their authentic self without the fear of what others would say.
"It was never the girls who would have a problem with me it was always the boys and boys in groups. It was that pack mentality," said Bimini.
"I remember one time there was a group of teenagers, a big group of boys kind of really tried to chase us and throw things. It was disgusting, that kind of behaviour is just disgusting.
"I was getting pressured by people; sadly I was getting bullied for being able to dance, for being flexible.
"I remember being told I didn't have certain male anatomy because I was able to drop into the splits. And at the time I wish I felt like I do now - where I can put two fingers up and not care, but at the time I did [care] and took it upon myself to kind of stop doing the things people were making me feel bad about."
However, reflecting as part of the series, they said that performing and watching shows as a child at some of Great Yarmouth venues including the St George's Theatre and the Hippodrome Circus had shaped them as a performer.
"I'm not harming anyone by saying I'm non-binary, I'm a human being, I'm complex," said BBB.
"I always knew I wanted to do something big and the fact these amazing places existed for me, it was great, because it allowed me to get to Bimini."
The Drag Race star added: "Bimini is the extension of Tommy. Bimini allows me to do the things I was shunned for or ridiculed for, so I have been able to take back control of that in a way that feels good."
In January, Bimini performed at The Empire on Yarmouth sea front as part of a new drag show that runs once a month.
Ahead of their first ever hometown performance they said "it blows my mind" adding they were "so proud that my little home town is embracing this art from".
They added it was "incredibly important" to see people "fighting for queer visibility in Great Yarmouth".
The full episode of Bimini Bon Boulash: Homecoming Queen is available on the BBC iPlayer.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk