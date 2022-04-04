John Travolta: Actor was the one everyone wanted after being spotted in Norfolk
- Published
Hollywood actor John Travolta caused multiplying chills after he was spotted in a supermarket and pub in the UK.
Travolta, who is filming a short movie in West Raynham, Norfolk, popped into the Fakenham branch of Morrisons and posed for selfies with customers and staff.
He also had a drink and a burger in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub, according to Jamie Slater who managed to grab a photo with the actor.
Mr Salter said the moment was "unreal".
He said the star was with a group having a meal on Thursday night and he approached him in The Romany Rye pub.
"I shook his hand and said 'is it John?' and he said 'yeah, it is'," said Mr Salter.
"It was unreal. It was one of those moments when everything freezes and only hits you a couple of hours later."
Gary Middleton, a security guard at Morrisons, did not believe his colleagues when they told him the star was doing a shop on Saturday.
"So I wandered up the aisles and came across him near the bread counter and had a look and I thought 'no'," he said.
After following him to the tills Travolta "just put his hand out to shake my hand".
"I said 'so you are John Travolta?' And he said 'yes', so we had a chat," said Mr Middleton.
"We had a little joke and then I said 'can I have a picture?', thinking he would say no, but he said 'yeah, go ahead'.
"He's a great chap"
The security guard said the actor - who bought a trolley full of goods including fillet steak - told him he was filming in the county.
The star of blockbuster movies, such as Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Pulp Fiction, then went on to pose for photographs before leaving the store.
Travolta also took afternoon tea in the area with his daughter Ella, 22, who was celebrating her birthday.
He posted a short video of the venue and its tiered cake stand on his Instagram account.
The actor revealed he was in England making a short film called The Shepherd, based on a book by Frederick Forsyth "that I've always loved".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk