West Winch: Father denies murdering daughter hit by car
- Published
A father has denied murdering his 19-year-old daughter and will stand trial in the summer.
Police were called to Leete Way in West Winch, Norfolk, on 23 January following reports a woman had been hit by a car.
Lauren Malt was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in nearby King's Lynn but died soon after.
Nigel Malt, 44, of Lynn Road in King's Lynn, pleaded not guilty to her murder when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Malt died of chest and abdominal injuries.
Mr Malt was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, which is due to start on 27 June and is expected to last two weeks.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.