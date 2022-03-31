James Paget Hospital in Norfolk retains free staff parking
A hospital said its staff can continue to park for free when a benefit introduced during the pandemic ends.
The James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk, said it was retaining the scheme which was due to end on Friday.
Parking charges for NHS hospital staff in England were waived by the government in March 2020.
"We are working with staff on initiatives to support their health and wellbeing, one of which is staff car parking, which remains free," it said.
"The trust will continue to review all its car parking arrangements."
Before charges were put on hold, James Paget staff paid £12 or £24 per month, depending on their salary.
Announcing the end of the national scheme, which cost about £130m, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said more than 93% of NHS trusts charging for parking have implemented free parking "for those in greatest need", including NHS staff working overnight.
Rachel Harrison, national officer for the GMB union, described charging healthcare staff for parking as a "a sick joke", after they "risked their lives during the pandemic".
