Wintery snow showers thrill weather snappers

NikNak1970/BBC Weather Watchers
The clocks might have gone forwards for British summertime but Thursday brought chilly conditions and wintery showers

Many people across the East of England experienced wintery showers on Thursday as temperatures plummeted.

Snow flurries were experienced in much of the region, creating scenes more akin to winter, despite the clocks going forward for British summertime.

"Spring is on hold," said BBC Weather - as the Met Office issued a warning for snow and ice in eastern England from midnight until 10:00 on Friday.

Temperatures of up to 5C (41F) are forecast but it will feel much colder.

Echo Echo/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watchers have been capturing images of the wintery showers, this was the scene in Royston, Hertfordshire
Birdy/BBC Weather Watchers
It was only a light dusting of snow in Suffolk but it seems not much is needed if you really want to build a snowman
Squiz/BBC Weather Watchers
Some BBC Weather Watchers took the chance to create some still life images of the return to winter like this tree trunk in Felixstowe
AlpacaLady/BBC Weather Watchers
BBC Weather Watcher AlpacaLady took to some winter writing on this car in Ramsey Saint Mary's in Cambridgeshire
1936Matt/BBC Weather Watchers
The wintery showers also reached into Thorpe-le-Soken in Essex

