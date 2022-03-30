Dean Allsop: James Crosbie denies Thorpe St Andrew murder
A man has denied murdering a father who was fatally stabbed in the street where they both lived.
Dean Allsop, 41, died at the scene on Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich, on 14 April.
James Crosbie, 48, also from Primrose Crescent, has pleaded not guilty at Norwich Crown Court to murder.
He also denied two counts of attempted murder and two counts of wounding with intent and is due to stand trial at the same court in July.
At the time of Mr Allsop's death, his partner Louise Newell, who had a daughter and two sons with him, said their lives had been "destroyed and [the] family will never be the same again".
"Dean was my heartbeat, my soulmate, my best friend and the love of my life," she said.
