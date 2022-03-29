Norwich sinkhole causes street's water main to burst
- Published
A large sinkhole that opened up in a residential street has broken a water main and affected other utilities.
The hole, measuring 5m (16ft) in length, appeared in Whistlefish Court in Norwich on Monday and collapsed in on itself.
It caused a main to burst, leaving some residents without water for part of the day, Anglian Water said.
Norfolk County Council has been asked to comment on what may have caused the hole, and when it might be fixed.
The sinkhole is about 3m (10ft) deep and the road has been closed off for safety.
Fences at the rear of some of the houses have been removed to enable residents to drive to and from their homes.
Highways officials have been at the site, but the council has not yet commented on when the sinkhole might be fixed.
An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "Following a sinkhole in Whistlefish Court in Norwich yesterday, our water main was damaged along with a number of other utility assets, which led to some customers being without water.
"All customer water supplies have since been restored and we are waiting for highways to repair the sinkhole before we can repair our pipe."
The company had to dig holes further along the road in order to restore supplies to residents after the water main was broken.
