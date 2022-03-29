Norwich sinkhole causes street's water main to burst

Martin Barber/BBC
The sinkhole opened up in this residential cul-de-sac on Monday

A large sinkhole that opened up in a residential street has broken a water main and affected other utilities.

The hole, measuring 5m (16ft) in length, appeared in Whistlefish Court in Norwich on Monday and collapsed in on itself.

It caused a main to burst, leaving some residents without water for part of the day, Anglian Water said.

Norfolk County Council has been asked to comment on what may have caused the hole, and when it might be fixed.

The sinkhole is about 3m (10ft) deep and the road has been closed off for safety.

Martin Barber/BBC
The hole appeared on Monday morning and opened up further in the afternoon
Martin Barber/BBC
A number of utilities were affected, including water

Fences at the rear of some of the houses have been removed to enable residents to drive to and from their homes.

Highways officials have been at the site, but the council has not yet commented on when the sinkhole might be fixed.

Martin Barber/BBC
It is not yet known what caused the road to collapse

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "Following a sinkhole in Whistlefish Court in Norwich yesterday, our water main was damaged along with a number of other utility assets, which led to some customers being without water.

"All customer water supplies have since been restored and we are waiting for highways to repair the sinkhole before we can repair our pipe."

The company had to dig holes further along the road in order to restore supplies to residents after the water main was broken.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics