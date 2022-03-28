Norfolk solar farm the size of 65 football pitches proposed
- Published
A large solar farm - the size of about 65 football pitches - could provide power for 12,500 homes and a vertical farm, its developers have said.
Plans for the farm have been submitted to South Norfolk Council for farmland near Colton, east of Norwich.
Developer Pathfinder Clean Energy said its solar site would be built on land the owner said was difficult to farm.
Concerns have been raised about a possible fire risk, solar glare, and the site being too visible.
Pathfinder claimed its 130-acre (52 hectares) solar farm could power the equivalent of 12,498 homes, reducing annual CO2 emissions by more than 9,033 tonnes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It said the energy generated would also be used to power the Food Enterprise Park - a 46-acre (18 hectares) development site near Easton, used by a variety of businesses for food production.
One of the projects at the park is a £25m vertical farm, growing salad and herbs for supermarkets.
Pathfinder claimed there was currently not enough power to support the growth of the enterprise park.
Allowing the solar farm scheme to go ahead would "improve the resilience of the electricity grid" by combining the solar panels with 16 batteries connected to the grid, to feed in stored energy in times of need, the company said.
In Pathfinder's planning statement to the council, it said the farmer who owns the site reported a number of issues with the land which made farming difficult, including areas that were waterlogged, and others that were too dry.
Barnham Broom Parish Council has raised concerns about the proposals, including the potential fire risk from batteries, disorientating effects of glare from the panels and the development being too visible.
Pathfinder said it used a lithium-ion battery considered to be "exceptionally safe" and which would be fitted with a fire suppression system.
The panels would also be fitted with anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and the site would be screened with new hedges, it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk