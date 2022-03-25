Norfolk County Council warns of job cuts in bid to save £20m
A council seeking to save £20m has warned a "major" organisational review could lead to job cuts.
Norfolk County Council aims to remove duplication, improve performance and make its work more cost-effective.
It said it expected the review to "reduce the number of roles" at the Conservative-controlled council.
Leader Andrew Proctor said: "We need to ensure the council is match-fit for the future - being as efficient and effective as possible."
It is not known how many or which jobs could be at stake, although a report to cabinet said the review would "adjust the number of management layers".
The review, the county council's first in 10 years, also provided an opportunity to make "management and supervisory savings", it added.
The council said any losses would be managed by staff turnover, redeployment, flexible retirement and voluntary redundancy to reduce the number of compulsory redundancies required.
Andrew Jamieson, the cabinet member for finance, said: "The council faces a £60m budget gap in 2023-24 and we've started planning how to bridge that.
"This review will play a key part in that work."
Initial findings suggested improving operations could mean annual savings of £15m to £20m by the end of the 2022-23 financial year, the council said.
The report added: "The county council will continue to be a large organisation that delivers a diverse range of services.
"But changes to the public sector landscape and funding regimes necessitate a new approach as we evolve over the next few years."
If cabinet supports the review, specialist advisers will be commissioned to assist the council.
The council said the cost was not known at this stage but it would be a "fraction" of the projected £15m to £20m saving.
