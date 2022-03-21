Great Yarmouth third river crossing: World War One runway reused
- Published
A World War One runway is being reused to make part of the embankments for a town's third river crossing.
The £120m bascule bridge in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, will link the Harfreys Industrial Estate and the A47 to South Denes Road and the port.
Thousands of tonnes of sand and soil are being recycled from a former runway at South Denes, to be used as ballast.
"We've been fortunate enough to source material locally," said Tim Ellis, project manager for the county council.
"We've not had to bring it in miles and miles, in fact it's just down on South Beach Parade, where there was the old World War One runway.
"The contractor is recycling and processing it to be used for fill material to build the embankment."
He said the contractor Bam Farrans had made "great strides" in the past few months and hit some "significant" milestones with the project.
Some 1,500 piles have been used to reinforce the poor ground conditions which includes marshy land on the Southtown side to the west, and a sandbank to the east.
"The approach embankments are starting to take shape; all piling is completed, the edge beams are on-going and in a few weeks time the fill material will be brought on to site," added Mr Ellis.
"You should be able to see the embankments coming out of the ground in a few months time."
The bridge, which is designed to ease traffic congestion and shorten journey times, is due to open early next year.