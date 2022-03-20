Two arrests after man suffers life-threatening injuries in Norwich

A man was found with life-threatening injuries in St Vedast Street, Norwich

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to St Vedast Street shortly before 02:30 GMT on Saturday to reports of an assault.

A man in his 20s was found injured and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Two men, a teenager and a man in his 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone in the area between 02:10 and 02:30 to get in touch.

