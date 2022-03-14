Norfolk man who helped 19 Ukrainian refugees says UK 'embarrassing'
A man helped 19 Ukrainians travel from the country's border with Poland said the UK approach to refugees was "embarrassing".
Adam Hale-Sutton, from Norwich, was part of a group who delivered aid to Poland and then collected the refugees.
The Ukrainians were heading to Ireland after "problem after problem" trying get visas for the UK.
The government has now launched a Homes for Ukraine website for people wanting to register to host a refugee.
Mr Hale-Sutton was part of a team which took a truck and three minibuses to deliver aid to the Red Cross at Medyka in Poland near the Ukrainian border.
Items delivered included medical supplies, clothing, toiletries, baby food and nappies.
He said his group were asked to take a group of 14 women and five children who wanted to come to the UK, as first reported in the Eastern Daily Press.
Mr Hale-Sutton said: "We wanted to get them back into the UK but we've been met by just problem after problem [getting visas].
"It's just embarrassing and from what I've seen there are a lot of people who've been hit by the same problems."
He said one of his fellow drivers was contacted by the Irish government which "offered free entry, free accommodation and to get them over there without any problems".
The refugees were heading from France to Ireland, while Mr Hale-Sutton returned to the UK.
He said the Homes for Ukraine scheme "should be done a lot quicker" and he expects to return to Poland to deliver aid and collect more refugees.
"My phone hasn't stopped ringing, the support has been incredible," he added.
The government's Housing and Communities Secretary, Michael Gove, said: "The United Kingdom stands with Ukrainian people."
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Gove said the UK had a "long and proud history of supporting the most vulnerable during their darkest hours".
He told MPs there would be no limit to the number of Ukrainian refugees who could be hosted in the UK under the new visa scheme.
Initial applications would rely on the applicant knowing an individual from Ukraine they want to help.
But Ukrainian refugees with no family or other links to the UK could and would be hosted as part of the scheme, Mr Gove said.
