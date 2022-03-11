Russian-born artist withdraws works from Norwich show due to war
A Russian artist's exhibition is to be remodelled due to the war in Ukraine.
Ode to a Flint, a solo show by Russian-born, UK-based artist Yelena Popova, was due to open at Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday.
Norfolk Museums Service said that in response to the conflict it had decided not to go ahead with the exhibition in its original form.
It said Ms Popova, in agreement, has withdrawn her works in solidarity with all those affected by the war.
Ode to a Flint was to reimagine Ms Popova's Scholar Stones project that explored "the deep connections between the UK nuclear industry, landscape and the passage of time".
The museums service said it would instead work with the artist to use the space to reflect on the crisis in Ukraine and allow visitors to show support for those affected.
It said further details of the new approach would be released next week and until then the exhibition gallery would remain closed.