Norwich teenager arrested over Joe Dix fatal stabbing
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on a housing estate.
Joe Dix, 18, died at the scene at Vale Green in Mile Cross, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on 28 January.
In February, two men and a 17-year-old boy, all from Norwich, were remanded in custody, charged with his murder.
Norfolk Police said a 17-year-old was from Norwich was being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A statement said he had been taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Police added a Home Office post-mortem examination found Mr Dix's cause of death as significant blood loss caused by stab wounds.
Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road in Mile Cross, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due before Norwich Crown Court on 6 May.
