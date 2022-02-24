Power restored to all but 25 homes in the East
- Published
Almost all homes left without power in the East of England following Storms Eunice and Franklin have now been reconnected, UK Power Networks said.
On Wednesday, 600 properties across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex were without power, but now only 25 remain without a supply.
The company said 15 of those were in Norfolk.
UK Power Networks said all of the homes cut off by Storm Eunice on Friday had now been reconnected.
The remaining power outages were as a result of Storm Franklin, which swept through on Sunday into Monday.
UK Power Networks said Storm Eustice, which hit the country on Friday, caused a "month's worth of faults in a day".
That storm, and Storm Franklin, resulted in a loss of power to about 679,700 homes across the East and the South East of England, a spokesman said.
About 900 homes were still without power, with the vast majority being in the South East.
The Met Office had a red warning for wind in place across parts of East Anglia between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT on Friday for Storm Eunice.
A yellow warning was then in place from Sunday to Monday due to Storm Franklin.