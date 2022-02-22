Norwich man admits killing grandmother by setting fire to home
A man has admitted killing his grandmother in an arson attack.
Chanatorn Croghan, 19, started a fire at 89-year-old Vera Croghan's home on Unthank Road in Norwich on 11 December 2020, while he was staying there.
He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, and arson, at Norwich Crown Court.
He has been detained under section three of the Mental Health Act for treatment and observation while he waits to be sentenced.
Croghan, also known as Marco, had been staying with his relative, who was a former University of East Anglia (UEA) lecturer, when police were called at about midnight on Thursday, 10 December following an argument between him and another man, Norfolk Police said.
When officers arrived they found no offences had taken place.
Croghan stayed at the home and the man left without his knowledge.
'Much-moved mum and grandmother'
The next morning the fire service was called after a member of the public saw smoke coming from the home.
A smouldering fire was discovered and Mrs Croghan was found in an upstairs bedroom.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination found she had died from breathing in smoke.
At about 15:30 GMT that Friday, her grandson returned to the home and was arrested.
In a tribute released through police at the time of her death, Ms Croghan's family said she was a "much-loved mum of four and grandmother of 10".
"She was a well-known and highly respected academic, having been a lecturer in Swedish and Scandinavian Studies at the UEA from its establishment in 1963 until her retirement over 30 years later," the statement said.
The author of the best-selling Teach Yourself Swedish book "dearly loved Norwich and the local area, and she loved the house that she had lived in continuously for 57 years", it added.
A sentencing date has been set for 14 April.
