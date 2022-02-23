King's Lynn hospital: Care Quality Commission finds improvement
By Matt Precey and Nikki Fox
BBC East
- Published
A previously struggling hospital has come out of special measures after inspectors found improvements had been made.
The Queen Elizabeth at King's Lynn was found to be "inadequate" and put into special measures in 2018 by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).
The CQC's latest inspection rated the hospital as "requires improvement".
Trust chief executive Caroline Shaw praised staff as she described the "tremendous" turnaround.
The new rating comes amid ongoing concerns about the safety of the 40 year old hospital building, which currently has 470 props supporting its roof.
The CQC made an unannounced visit in December and returned the following month.
Some aspects of the hospital, including its care and leadership, were rated "good" by inspectors.
Fiona Allinson, CQC deputy chief inspector for hospitals said: "I am pleased to see significant improvements have been made right across the trust in the care given to patients resulting in a number of its services being rated good.
"More importantly there's been a significant increase in the quality of care being given to people in Norfolk using these services.
"CQC will continue to monitor the trust, to ensure these fantastic improvements are embedded and further improvements are made."
Ms Shaw said the improved CQC rating was the result of "really hard work from every single member [of staff] in the last three years.
"This report talks about putting patients first and staff engagement is rated as good for well led," she said. "But we know there's still a lot more to do.
"We've actually achieved this through two years of what's been the worst history of the NHS, a global pandemic."
Speaking about the ongoing safety work, Ms Shaw said the props could prove frightening to patients.
"Some of our patients actually said on one ward the other night they didn't want to close their eyes because they were scared of the props," she said.
During a Parliamentary debate in November 2021, local Conservative MP James Wild referred to the Queen Elizabeth as "the most propped hospital in the country".
The hospital trust has submitted a bid to build a new hospital site.
A decision is expected in the Spring or "early in the new financial year", said Ms Shaw.
