Norfolk council tax rise of almost 3% agreed to plug funding gap
- Published
Residents will pay almost 3% more on their council tax bills as an authority looks to plug a predicted £60m funding gap in 2023-24.
Conservative-led Norfolk County Council agreed a 2.99% rise for 2022-23, which equates to a £44 per year rise for an Band D property.
Leaders said it was necessary because the county had been "ravaged" by a lack of funding from central government.
The rise is lower than the 3.99% rise initially proposed.
The council's budget for 2022-23 is £464.3m, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A £60m funding gap is currently predicted for 2023-24, a shortfall which had led finance officer Simon George to recommend the higher increase this year.
However, a rise of 2.99% was ultimately agreed for the coming year at a full council meeting.
Council leader Andrew Proctor said it was a time for "cautious optimism" on council finances, but criticised a lack of Whitehall funding.
"I accept that the government has put huge amounts into the country over the last couple of years, but in local government we are still ravaged by the lack of money we get from the government," he said.
A number of amendments were put forward by councillors from opposing parties, however, the rise was agreed by the ruling Conservatives on the council.