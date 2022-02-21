Norwich: Sweetbriar Road shut for weeks for repairs
A major route will be closed for several weeks while repairs are made to a road damaged by a burst water main.
On Thursday, Sweetbriar Road on the Norwich outer ring road was flooded with water, which washed away some of the embankment which supports the road.
The road has been closed since, with traffic diverted.
"This is a complicated repair and unfortunately we will need to keep the road closed for several weeks," said Anglian Water, which is doing the work.
"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience while we carry out this emergency work."
Hundreds of properties in the Norwich area were without water on Thursday, although supplies were restored that day.
The outer ring road remained closed between Dereham Road and Drayton Road.
Traffic, except large vehicles, is being diverted via Dereham Road, the inner ring road, and Aylsham Road.
Norfolk County Council said the Marriott's Way walking and cycling route underneath Sweetbriar bridge was likely to remain closed for some time for safety reasons, due to flooding and the repair works.