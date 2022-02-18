Norwich: Sweetbriar Road closed after water main burst
- Published
A major route remains closed after a bridge was damaged when a water main burst.
Hundreds of properties in the Norwich area were without water on Thursday, when the burst main flooded Sweetbriar Road.
Anglian Water said the burst was contained and supplies restored, with repairs required to Sweetbriar bridge.
"We're working hard to get this back to normal as quickly as possible," a spokeswoman said.
The road forms part of the outer ring road, which is closed between Dereham Road and Drayton Road.
Anglian Water said it would work with Highways to complete the repairs.
