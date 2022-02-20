Gorleston's former library clock to undergo restoration
A town clock held in storage since 1975 is to be restored and rehung after the repair costs were raised.
The Carnegie library clock in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, was put in to storage after the library building was demolished.
Supporters raised £6,000 to add to Great Yarmouth Borough Council's £8,500 to pay for the works.
The Carnegie Clock Restoration group has been campaigning since 2017 to have the clock repaired and installed.
Group member, Sheila Russell, would take her children to the former library just to see the clock.
"When it struck the quarters, the whole room shook and then the joy of somebody coming in, opening the casement, putting the rod in and winding it up," she said.
"This is a thing of absolute beauty, the Victorians and Edwardians always embellished everything. We don't do that anymore."
The council owns the clock which was first installed on the front of the former library in 1907.
It has organised for the repairs to be carried out by Michlmayr Clock and Watch Restorers of Norwich.
The restored clock will then be placed on the front of the Palace Cinema in Gorleston, as the current library already has a clock.
The owner of the cinema will maintain the clock for the town, said Labour councillor Marlene Fairhead.
"He's been very good to offer us that, [to] maintain it for the future, which is really good," she said.
Clock restorer Simon Michlmayr said: "It's a lovely piece. It's very well made. Obviously it needs maintenance after a long time out of service.
"The case is not too bad. It needs stripping, and repainting and making sure it's good for the future and the bell needs re-mounting just to make sure it's secure."
But Mr Michlmayr said the clock's movement required "a lot of work, as it was in poor condition".
"But we can get this all back together," he added.
The restorers will carry out a thorough examination before deciding if the movement mechanisms should remain mechanical, or whether an electrical unit is needed.
It is hoped the clock will be repaired and installed in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Mr Michlmayr's firm has restored other notable Norfolk clocks over the years, including one at Norwich's Maid's Head hotel, the Aviva building clock in Surrey Street, Norwich, and the Great Yarmouth Town Hall clock.