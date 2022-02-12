Man dies as car lands upside down in Norwich river
A man has died after his car collided with metal barriers and landed upside down in a river.
Emergency services were called just before 07:00 GMT to the Barn Road and St Crispins Road roundabout junction in Norwich, beside the River Wensum.
The driver of the brown Fiat Sedici, who was in his 60s, died at the scene.
Norfolk Police has appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage to come forward. Several roads were closed for about six hours.
