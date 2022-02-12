BBC News

Car crashes through Norwich barrier and into river

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was rescued and looked after by the ambulance service, said the fire service

Several roads have been closed after a car crashed through a city centre barrier and into a river.

The emergency services were called just before 07:00 GMT to the Barn Road and St Crispins Road roundabout in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue confirmed the driver of the car was rescued and looked after by the ambulance service.

Norfolk Police said Barker Street, Heigham Street and the Barn Road and St Crispins junction were closed and advised drivers to avoid the area.

