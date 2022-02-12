BBC News

Joe Dix death: Three teenagers charged with murder

Published
Image source, NORFOLK POLICE
Image caption,
Joe Dix, 18, died of stab wounds at Vale Green, Norwich

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed at a housing estate.

Joe Dix died at the scene at Vale Green, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on 28 January.

Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from Norwich, were charged on Friday.

They are due before magistrates later.

Image source, Google
Image caption,
Three people have been charged with murder

