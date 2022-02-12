Joe Dix death: Three teenagers charged with murder
- Published
Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed at a housing estate.
Joe Dix died at the scene at Vale Green, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on 28 January.
Benjamin Gil, 18, from Lefroy Road, Norwich, Hans Beeharry, 18, from Bracondale, Norwich, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also from Norwich, were charged on Friday.
They are due before magistrates later.
