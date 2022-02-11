BBC News

Beachamwell: Villagers get first look inside fire-hit church

Image source, Jill Bennett/BBC
Villagers said it was "shocking" to see the extent of the damage at St Mary's Church, Beachamwell

People planning the restoration of an 11th Century church have looked inside it for the first time since it was gutted by fire.

Flames ripped through St Mary's in Beachamwell, near Swaffham, Norfolk, on 2 February.

Investigations were continuing but it was thought the fire was started by a spark from welding equipment.

Peggy English, from the Friends of Beachamwell Church, said it was "really shocking" to see the damage inside.

"It's always been such a beautiful little church with lovely pews, exquisite really, good acoustics and everything and now it's just rubble," she added.

Image source, Jill Bennett/BBC
It was thought the fire was started by a spark from welding equipment

Firefighters were called to the Grade I listed church at about 10:45 GMT.

Workmen had been replacing lead which had been stolen from part of the medieval church.

Scaffolding had been erected on the site and the work was just two days away from being completed.

On seeing the building's shell, churchwarden Vessna Hudson said: "It's very shocking to see everything black and charred.

"To see it in more detail is very upsetting."

Image source, Martin Giles/BBC
Firefighters were called to the Grade I-listed church at about 10:45 GMT on 2 February

The Venerable Hugh McCurdy previously said that, despite the "considerable cost" of insurance, the church would be rebuilt.

He said there would be a discussion with parishioners before a wider consultation took place with villagers.

