Norfolk seals: Prof Ben Garrod left 'disgusted' at dog attack
- Published
A wildlife expert said he had been left "angry and disgusted" after witnessing a dog attack on a grey seal pup.
Prof Ben Garrod, an author, broadcaster and biologist from the University of East Anglia, said he pulled the unleashed dog off the seal on Thursday evening at Caister beach, Norfolk.
The seal pup was later put down by a vet.
"Our wild animals are to be cherished and appreciated, not stressed, harassed, and mauled," he said.
Sharing details of the incident on Twitter, Prof Garrod said the attack happened while he was on a run and left him "very angry".
While it took place, he saw the dog's "two useless owners gawping", he said.
Went on a beautiful beach run tonight and ended up pulling a dog off this grey seal pup, with 2 useless owners gawping. I called the brilliant @NorfolkSeal and @BDMLR_Suff_Norf The pup was euthanised.— Prof Ben Garrod (@Ben_garrod) February 10, 2022
I love my dog. I love wildlife. The 2 are not mutually exclusive. Am v. angry! pic.twitter.com/68w1qMkKm5
He contacted the Norfolk Seal Project and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Suffolk and Norfolk.
The seal project said a veterinary assessment was carried out and the pup had to be euthanised.
"As a dog owner myself, I am disgusted in this sort of behaviour and cannot emphasise enough that if you cannot prevent your dog from attacking a defenceless young animal, then keep it on a lead," Prof Garrod said.
"UK law has the power to prosecute wildlife crime, which does cover this sort of incident, so if sheer common sense and decency don't prevail, maybe fear of a hefty fine might.
"I love my dog. I love wildlife. The two are not mutually exclusive."
It was "another needless death" due to "ignorance", he added.
Diane Westwood, veterinary nurse and founder of Norfolk Seal Project, said: "We are seeing more and more wildlife disturbance around our coast."
She also warned anyone in the vicinity of seals and wildlife to keep their dog on a lead, for the safety of all the animals.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk