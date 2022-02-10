Norwich murder probe: Three teens arrested over Vale Green stabbing
Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old was fatally stabbed on a housing estate.
Joe Dix died at the scene after the incident at Vale Green, Norwich, just before 19:00 GMT on 28 January.
Norfolk Police earlier arrested a 17-year-old boy and two 18-year-old men on suspicion of murder.
Post-mortem tests showed Mr Dix died as a result of significant blood loss caused by stab wounds.
Seven people have so far been arrested in connection with Mr Dix's death.
A man in his 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s and a 17-year-old boy have all been released under investigation.
