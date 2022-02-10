Winterton-on-Sea: Coastwatch crew seek new home due to erosion
A group of coastal watchkeepers are preparing to dismantle a viewing tower before it is lost to the sea.
Members of Winterton-on-Sea Coastwatch in Norfolk have seen much of the cliff edge destroyed by erosion in recent years.
Controller Roger Rolph said about 70m (230ft) of land had been lost within four months alone, and the building was now about 35m (115ft) from the edge.
He said the group needed to raise about £10,000 for an alternative site.
Mr Rolph, who has volunteered for 14 years, said all the contents of the tower - including two adapted containers and the antennae - will be taken down and moved to a storage yard.
The tower was built in 2005 and replaced another building that was also falling into the sea, he said.
Work will begin to take it apart on Friday.
"The building hasn't moved, but the sea has got closer to us," he said.
"We've had tremendous erosion since October 2021, we thought then we would have to move within two years, but from then to December, we lost about 70m.
"We're now about 35m away from the edge."
Mr Rolph added: "It's a bit annoying - the units we're operating from are totally suitable, it does the job, as we have good vision of the beach, we're close to a car park and if people get hurt or injured we can help them as we're here."
The group operated seven days a week, 365 days of the year, he said, but will stop at 16:00 GMT on Thursday, he said.
"We've got to find somewhere, as we've got a good crew.
"We need to place the tower in a good location that is stable and with footfall of people.
"We will be back - we don't know when, but hopefully it won't be too long," he said.
