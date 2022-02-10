Norwich swimming pool to reopen two weeks after death
A swimming pool will reopen more than two weeks after a man got into difficulties at the complex and later died.
The incident happened at the Sportspark at the University of East Anglia, Norwich, on 27 January. The man died the following day in hospital.
Norfolk Police say his death is being treated as unexplained - but is not thought to be suspicious.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is ongoing.
The Sportspark tweeted: "To take sufficient time to ensure we are ready operationally, we intend to reopen the Sportspark pool on Sunday 13 February.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and we will be contacting them about any payment adjustments."
The Sportspark, which also has a climbing wall, sports courts, a gym and outdoor athletics facilities, is used by members of the public as well as staff and students at the university.