Great Yarmouth: Two arrested over death of man in Trinity Place
- Published
Two men in their 40s have been arrested on suspicion of murder over an "unexplained death", police said.
Norfolk Police said it was called to an address in Trinity Place in Great Yarmouth at about 08:43 GMT.
The force said the man who died was also in his 40s.
Officers said a Home Office post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death would be carried out on Thursday and have called on witnesses to come forward.
